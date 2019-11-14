The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for South Yorkshire, meaning heavy rain is expected.

It covers the period from 9am today until 3am tomorrow, with the Met Office warning that ‘further heavy rain may lead to further disruption and flooding’.

One month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours last week, leaving parts of Sheffield and Doncaster under water (Pic: Brian Hopwood)

The Met Office said: “Further homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

“Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Last week one month’’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours, causing severe flooding across South Yorkshire, with a number of areas, particularly Doncaster, still affected.

There are 34 flood warnings still in place across the UK, with a number of South Yorkshire locations deemed at risk.

The area covered by the warnings are:

- Ea Beck at Thorpe Marsh and Almholme

- North Swaith Dike at Bentley

- River Don at Barnby Dun

- River Don at Bentley

- River Don at Bentley Moor

- River Don at Braithwaite

- River Don at Doncaster

- River Don at Fishlake

- River Don at Fosterhouses and Wormley Hill

- River Don at Kirk Bramwith

- River Don at Kirk Sandall

- River Don at Moorends and Thorne

- River Don at South Bramwith

- River Don at Stainforth

- River Don at Thorpe in Balne

- River Don at Trumfleet