Snake Pass closed due to crash between car and motorbike
The Snake Pass is closed in both directions due to a crash between a car and a motorbike.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 09 June, 2019, 13:46
The A57 Snake Pass is fully closed between Hurst Road, Glossop and the A6013 Bamford at Ladybower to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Drivers already on the road are being urged to approach the scene with cause and to prepare for delays and to be possibly turned back.
Motorists wishing to use the road are asked to find an alternative road.