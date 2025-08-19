Snake Pass: A57 shut near start of Snake Pass after police incident near Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 18:34 BST

A major road link between Sheffield and Mancester has been closed after a police incident.

Derbyshire Police have announced that the A57 has been closed near the Ladybower Inn, at Bamford, Derbyshire, just outside Sheffield.

They said in a statement: “The road is currently closed at Ladybower Inn, Bamford.

They added: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident. “

Derbyshire Constabulary has been approached for more info.

The AA said the road was closed in both directions due to a crash on the A57 Manchester Road between the A6013 Bamford turn off (Ladybower Reservoir) and the Strines Moor turn off.

