This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A major road link between Sheffield and Mancester has been closed after a police incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have announced that the A57 has been closed near the Ladybower Inn, at Bamford, Derbyshire, just outside Sheffield.

They said in a statement: “The road is currently closed at Ladybower Inn, Bamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident. “

Derbyshire Constabulary has been approached for more info.

The AA said the road was closed in both directions due to a crash on the A57 Manchester Road between the A6013 Bamford turn off (Ladybower Reservoir) and the Strines Moor turn off.