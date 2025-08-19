Snake Pass: A57 shut near start of Snake Pass after police incident near Sheffield
Derbyshire Police have announced that the A57 has been closed near the Ladybower Inn, at Bamford, Derbyshire, just outside Sheffield.
They said in a statement: “The road is currently closed at Ladybower Inn, Bamford.
They added: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident. “
Derbyshire Constabulary has been approached for more info.
The AA said the road was closed in both directions due to a crash on the A57 Manchester Road between the A6013 Bamford turn off (Ladybower Reservoir) and the Strines Moor turn off.