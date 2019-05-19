Slip roads to be closed on M1 and M18 motorways near Sheffield
Motorists have been warned of slip road closures on the M1 and M18 motorways near Sheffield over the next week.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 19 May, 2019, 13:12
The link-road between the M18 southbound and the M1 southbound at junction 32 at Thurcroft will be closed overnight on Monday, May 20 for technogy work.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
And the northbound entry slip road of the M1 at junction 33 for Catcliffe will be closed overnight on Tuesday, May 21 for similar work.
Closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am and Highways England said clearly signed diversions will be in place.