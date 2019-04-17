Trains are delayed and have been cancelled due to a signalling fault at Sheffield railway station this morning.
The fault was caused by a power cut at the station due to a fire at a nearby substation.
Firefighters dealt the the substation incident and power has since been restored.
Although the signalling system is working again, trains are still disrupted.
