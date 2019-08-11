Shocking video shows motorcyclist drive across two lanes on Sheffield Parkway
This is the shocking moment a motorcyclist takes their life in their hands, driving across two lanes of traffic on a busy Sheffield road.
By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 20:58
The alarming video was shared with South Yorkshire Police on Twitter by a user called @nekuth, who asked: “Any comment? Learner biker going the wrong way up the slipway, then going across the lanes to go through the central divider?”
They said the incident had taken place on Sheffield Parkway, outside Nunnery Square police station, just after 7.20pm today.