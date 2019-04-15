Photos of the worst parking in Sheffield this month.

Shocking pictures expose the worst parking offenders in Sheffield this month

Nobody is perfect at parking, and we’ve all left the car looking a bit wonky when leaving in a rush. But have you ever left your car parked at busy traffic lights?

Some people have. Here are some of the worst. Photos supplied by @ParkingInSheff.

Farmers market, Sharrow Vale Road.

1. Sharrow Vale Road

Car left in the middle of Burngreave Road.

2. Burngreave Road

Parking on Roach Road.

3. Roach Road

Double yellow parking on Bruce Road

4. Bruce Road

