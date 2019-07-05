Shocking pictures expose the worst parking offenders in Sheffield
Nobody is perfect at parking, and we’ve all left the car looking a bit wonky when leaving in a rush. But have you ever left your car parked in the middle of the road?
By Lloyd Bent
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 11:52
Some people have. Here are some of the worst. Photos supplied by @ParkingInSheff. (The article previously had a photo of an Our Cow Molly van parked on Arundel Gate. It said the van was parked illegally and blocking a bus stop, however Our Cow Molly explained they are allowed to park there when delivering to the Lyceum).