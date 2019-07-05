This is some of the worst parking in Sheffield last month.

Shocking pictures expose the worst parking offenders in Sheffield

Nobody is perfect at parking, and we’ve all left the car looking a bit wonky when leaving in a rush. But have you ever left your car parked in the middle of the road?

By Lloyd Bent
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 11:52

Some people have. Here are some of the worst. Photos supplied by @ParkingInSheff. (The article previously had a photo of an Our Cow Molly van parked on Arundel Gate. It said the van was parked illegally and blocking a bus stop, however Our Cow Molly explained they are allowed to park there when delivering to the Lyceum).

1. Parked in a bike lane

Parked in a bike land on Asline Road.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Blocking pavement

Car blocking the pavement on Devonshire Road.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Obstructing a cycle lane

Obstructing a cycle lane on Blast Lane

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Blocking a pavement

Blocking the pavement on Bannerdale Road.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5