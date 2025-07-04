'Shocking' behaviour on Barnsley level crossing - including kids laying across live tracks - causes closure
An emergency closure of the Wilthorpe footpath in Barnsley was put in place after 15 shocking incidents were caught on camera in the space of eight weeks, several of which you can see in this video.
These included individuals lying down on the live rail, placing objects on the track, posing for photos – and even deliberately obstructing the gates.
Network Rail then approached Barnsley Council, who following the three-week emergency closure have agreed to a six month closure on the dangerous path.
Andy Cunningham, Network Rail route level crossing manager, said: “The footage we released in May showed exactly why urgent action was needed at Wilthorpe footpath crossing. The shocking misuse and disregard for safety is the worst I’ve ever seen, with people risking their own and others’ lives.
“We knew that this was a popular walking route, so did not take the decision lightly, but since the initial closure we have received messages from residents supporting our decision, recognising that this was entirely the right thing to do for the safety of the community.
“I’ve visited the site with local councillors to explore the surrounding footpath network and assess long-term options as we look to prevent a possible tragedy.”
The events involved adults and children, and British Transport Police have been visiting local schools to raise awareness.
