Shocked Sheffield residents spot huge Apache helicopters flying low over the city
It was hard to miss the huge military helicopters flying over Sheffield yesterday afternoon.
Residents across Sheffield took to social media on Thursday afternoon after they saw, and heard, two low-flying military helicopters.
Many were alerted to the helicopters by a ‘terrific’ noise before spotting the helicopters overhead.
After numerous pictured appeared online, residents worked out that it was an Apache Attack helicopter.
The helicopters were seen in numerous locations across South Yorkshire, including above Shiregreen, Hillsborough, Middlewood, Rawmarsh, Stradbrook, Concord Park, Parson Cross, Lane Top, Heeley and Ecclesfield Park.
Apache helicopters have been spotted above Sheffield on a number of occasions.
The helicopters are usually used with military training teams with the aircrafts based at RAF Odiham in Hampsire, home of the UK Chinook Force.
In September last year, people across Sheffield reported numerous sightings of large, military helicopters flying above the city.
The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an American twin-engine helicopter which has been in service since 1962 and is operated by armed forces around the world.
The RAF uses the Chinook for trooping, resupply, and battlefield Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), and for carrying internal and/or underslung loads.
They can carry up to 55 troops (more, usually 24 to 40) and/or up to 10 tonnes of freight. A secondary role includes Search and Rescue.
Black Hawk helicopters have also been spotted over Sheffield in the past; a U.S Army utility helicopter with modified versions developed for the U.S Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
Now, more than 4,000 Black Hawks are in service with 29 countries, including 2,135 in the US alone.