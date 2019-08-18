Sheffield Wednesday fans advised to plan ahead during Supertram work
Sheffield Wednesday fans are being advised to allow extra journey time this week as rail replacement work continues.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 17:52
Stagecoach say both yellow and blue route trams will not serve Leppings Lane or Middlewood before or after Tuesday night’s game against Luton.
Trams will instead stop at Hillsborough, leaving fans a ten minute walk to the ground.
The three-year rolling rail replacement programme began last year and will finish next year.
After next week’s work near Hillsborough, this year’s rail replacement programme comes to an end in August with five days of disruption at the University of Sheffield.