Sheffield weather: Gritters out from 2am as temperatures plunge and wintry squalls drag on

The city is being battered by cold northerly winds
By David Walsh
Published 17th Apr 2024, 17:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gritting lorries will be out in Sheffield tonight as temperatures are set to plunge below zero.

Follow the latest from Sheffield Wednesday with The Star’s free football newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Streets Ahead said it would treat all priority gritting routes above 200m from 2am. It also urged people to read up on its winter advice

Streets Ahead said it would be out treating all priority gritting routes above 200m from 2am. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Picture: Danny Lawson/PA WireStreets Ahead said it would be out treating all priority gritting routes above 200m from 2am. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Streets Ahead said it would be out treating all priority gritting routes above 200m from 2am. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sheffield has been battered by wintry weather over the last two days, with northerly winds and squally showers dumping rain and hail on the city. The Met Office says Thursday will start cold and dry with light winds. But strengthening winds and rain will arrive from the north west into the early afternoon when it will feel like four degrees.

Council contractor Streets Ahead says its winter service runs from October 1 to April 30. During this time operatives and gritting vehicles are on standby ‘24 hours a day, seven days-a-week’.

There are also 2,200 grit bins across the city for residents to use.

Related topics:SheffieldPeopleResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.