Sheffield weather: Gritters out from 2am as temperatures plunge and wintry squalls drag on
Gritting lorries will be out in Sheffield tonight as temperatures are set to plunge below zero.
Streets Ahead said it would treat all priority gritting routes above 200m from 2am. It also urged people to read up on its winter advice.
Sheffield has been battered by wintry weather over the last two days, with northerly winds and squally showers dumping rain and hail on the city. The Met Office says Thursday will start cold and dry with light winds. But strengthening winds and rain will arrive from the north west into the early afternoon when it will feel like four degrees.
Council contractor Streets Ahead says its winter service runs from October 1 to April 30. During this time operatives and gritting vehicles are on standby ‘24 hours a day, seven days-a-week’.
There are also 2,200 grit bins across the city for residents to use.
