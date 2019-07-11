Sheffield van driver speeds up to make huge splash as Yorkshire Water issue major flooding update
One driver in Sheffield was making the most of the burst water main this morning, speeding up to make an almighty splash.
The hilarious video shows the van accelerating down Mary Street and creating a perfect waterfall following the water burst.
Part of Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road has flooded after the water burst with many homeowners saying their water supply has been affected.
Hundreds of homes across Sheffield have reported that they have no or low water pressure following the ‘large water burst’.
Mary Street has now ‘collapsed’ with water gushing down the road, causing major flooding on Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road.
Yorkshire Water said that they have brought in water from other areas to restore supplies to affected properties.
They added that their water will return gradually at lower pressure at first and then ‘build up’.
Yorkshire Water said that the average timescale for supplies to be back on is 4-6 hours but said this could be sooner.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a very large water burst in the area which is causing a large number of properties to have no water or low pressure.
“We are dealing with this as an emergency and will be providing updates as we get them.”