The van was eventually rescued by emergency services and Network Rail confirmed the bridge was not damaged.

A stricken van found leaning against a railway bridge in Sheffield has been rescued following a bizarre incident.

Around midnight last night, firefighters from Dronfield Fire Station revealed Chesterfield Road had been closed and train journeys halted after a black van was found wedged beneath a railway bridge.

It wasn't until 1.35 that the van was rescue, the bridge was checked and the scene was declared safe.

A stricken van hanging off of a Dronfield railway bridge has been rescued following a bizarre accident. (Photo courtesy of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue)

Later, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue confirmed, via the Dronfield Fire Station Facebook page, no one was hurt in the incident.

The wedged van was eventually rescued in the early hours of this morning. (Photo courtesy of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue)

It is reported the van was on the back of a recovery truck and the cherry picker arm struck the bridge, causing the van to become wedged.

Quoting the popular internet meme "You can't park there, mate" Dronfield Fire Station said it was a "reminder to pay attention to low bridge warnings".