These are the road closures and parking restrictions for the Sheffield United open top bus parade.

Sheffield United open top bus parade: road closures

Sheffield United and the fans of the club celebrate promotion to the Premier League on Tuesday May 7 with an open top bus parade from Bramall Lane to the town hall.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets for the event, which will take place between 5.15pm and 8pm. As a result there will be a number of road closures and parking restrictions. All closures are expected to be in place from 2pm to 9.30pm. Here is the full list: 

Norfolk St (restricted access beyond Norfolk Row junction)

1. Norfolk Street

Surrey Street will be closed, and parking will be suspended throughout the day.

2. Surrey Street

Norfolk Row will be closed around the Norfolk Street junction.

3. Norfolk Row

Fargate will be closed between 2pm and 9.30pm.

4. Fargate

