Sheffield United open top bus parade: road closures

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets for the event, which will take place between 5.15pm and 8pm. As a result there will be a number of road closures and parking restrictions. All closures are expected to be in place from 2pm to 9.30pm. Here is the full list:

1. Norfolk Street Norfolk St (restricted access beyond Norfolk Row junction) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Surrey Street Surrey Street will be closed, and parking will be suspended throughout the day. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Norfolk Row Norfolk Row will be closed around the Norfolk Street junction. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Fargate Fargate will be closed between 2pm and 9.30pm. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more