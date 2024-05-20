Sheffield travel airports: Are there cancelled or delayed flights today? Full list

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th May 2024, 09:12 BST
A full list of flights delays and cancellations at airports popularly used by Sheffield residents

When flights are impacted, you’ll want to know as soon as possible. We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from airports which are close the Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Monday May 20.

Departures: 

East Midlands:

10:55 PARIS - CHARLES DE GAULLE (CDG) T3249 Eastern Airways Cancelled

Arrivals: 

Manchester:

12:05 PISA (PSA) LS884 Jet2.Com T2 Expected 13:00

Details updated each morning

