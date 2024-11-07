A motorway to Sheffield is closed this weekend with motorists facing a long detour.

Sheffield transport: Motorway closing for repairs as motorists face big diversion
The M67 in Manchester closes at 9pm on Friday, November 8 and reopens at 5am on Monday, November 11.
The M67 links the M60 in Manchester with two main roads to Sheffield - the A57 Snake Pass and A628 Woodhead Pass.
It is closing to allow repairs on a bridge, according to National Highways. The closed section is between J1a and J3 eastbound and between J3 & J1a westbound.
The detour runs via Mottram in Longendale, Stalybridge and Ashton-under-Lyne before reconnecting with the M60.