A motorway to Sheffield is closed this weekend with motorists facing a long detour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M67 in Manchester closes at 9pm on Friday, November 8 and reopens at 5am on Monday, November 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M67 links the M60 in Manchester with two main roads to Sheffield - the A57 Snake Pass and A628 Woodhead Pass.

The M67 is closing for work on St Anne’s Road bridge. | Google

It is closing to allow repairs on a bridge, according to National Highways. The closed section is between J1a and J3 eastbound and between J3 & J1a westbound.

The detour runs via Mottram in Longendale, Stalybridge and Ashton-under-Lyne before reconnecting with the M60.