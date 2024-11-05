Sheffield could become the UK’s first ‘pedestrian-friendly city’ under radical plans put forward by the Green Party.

Members want pavements cleared of obstacles, better parking enforcement and more crossings, 20mph zones and low traffic neighbourhoods.

The move would have ‘environmental, health and financial benefits for everyone’ but it needs the backing of the city council.

A motion to ‘Make Sheffield a Pedestrian-Friendly City’ will be considered at a full council meeting on Wednesday, November 6.

Christine Gilligan-Kubo, green councillor for Hillsborough, said everyone was a pedestrian at some point and the experience could be improved by clearing pavements of obstructions and having more 20mph zones and low traffic neighbourhoods that prioritise pedestrians over “unnecessary access” for motor vehicles.

She added: “Making Sheffield a truly pedestrian-friendly city will require the council to lead on action across services in terms of investment, enforcement and better working practices”

Coun Ruth Mersereau, green councillor for City Ward said “walking and wheeling” were hampered by hazards including bad parking, advertising signs, slippery leaves and ice.

She added: “As a council, we urgently need to address this. We are also calling on South Yorkshire Police and the South Yorkshire Mayor to prioritise and properly fund road safety, and to improve accessibility for pedestrians, including reversing the decision to abandon Operation Parksafe.”

The city council already has a Transport Vision which aims to make it easy to walk, wheel and cycle for everyone including people using wheelchairs or mobility aids, blind or partially sighted people, and residents walking with young children in prams.

It has also committed to significantly reducing the yearly average of 357 people killed and seriously injured on Sheffield’s roads.

Now, the Greens want it to do more by ensuring pavements are kept clear of litter, fly-tipping, bins, leaves and ice, enforcing illegal or dangerous parking, more road crossings, more 20mph zones in residential areas, improving signage for walking routes and rolling out more low traffic neighbourhoods.