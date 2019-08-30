Sheffield trams card payment trial to begin
The days of fumbling around with change on Sheffield's trams could soon be over.
Stagecoach Supertram is developing new ticket machines which will accept card and contactless payments - and a pilot version is set to go on trial from next week.
From next Wednesday, September 4, a small number of conductors on board trams around the city will be using machines on which passengers can pay by card, though the majority will still be armed with the old machines and will only be able to take cash.
The conductors with the new machines will be easy to spot, as they will be sporting pink high-visibility vests.
Supertram said it was in the 'final stages' of developing the new ticket machine, adding: "Please look out for more information on when we will switch over to the new machines."