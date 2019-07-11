Sheffield trains running again after lorry hits bridge

Trains are running again through Sheffield after a lorry hit a bridge earlier.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 10:58

East Midland Trains said the vehicle struk a bridge this morning north of Chesterfield causing disruption between Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Read More

Read More
Flooded Sheffield road collapses as residents warned it could be 'hours' until water returns

But services are now back up and running again after staff ‘assessed the bridge and found no damage, enabling trains to run safely.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Trains.