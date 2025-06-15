Sheffield trains: CrossCountry worst in country - espcially for crowding - devastating survey shows
CrossCountry, whose routes connect Sheffield to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Plymouth and Reading had the worst overall satisfaction score among the 22 main train operating companies.
It was also worst for cleanliness, frequency of trains, information and value for money.
But crowding was its stand out failing, with a score of 48 out of 100, far below second worst Southern at 69. Scotrail was top with 82.
The Rail User Survey asked 2,000 people across Great Britain about their most recent journey on 24 occasions between December 6 and May 25.
It is run by Transport Focus, the independent watchdog for transport users.
Sheffield Midland Railway Station is mainly served by East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Northern and TransPennine Express trains, according to Trainline.
Rail User Survey Scores out of 100
EMR 86
CrossCountry 75 - worst
Northern 83 - third worst
TransPennine Express 86
Merseyrail was top with 93
Punctuality/reliability
EMR scored 81
CrossCountry 73
Northern 72
TransPennine Express 78
Transport for Wales was worst with 71
Crowding
CrossCountry 48 - worst
EMR 65
Northern 72
TransPennine Express 72
Cleanliness
CrossCountry 66 - worst
East Midlands Railway 76
Northern 73
TransPennine Express 79
Value for money
CrossCountry 47
East Midlands Railway 58
Northern 56
TransPennine Express 62
Southern 41 - worst
Frequency
CrossCountry 62 - worst
East Midlands Railway 75
Northern 67
TransPennine Express 75
Information during journey
CrossCountry 70 - worst
East Midlands Railway 79
Northern 75
TransPennine Express 81
A CrossCountry spokesperson said they knew they had more to do.
They added: "Over the last six months, we have worked hard to reduce cancellations, improve the onboard experience and consistently increase punctuality.
“In our recent timetable change we are pleased to have introduced twelve more trains to our Voyager fleet, providing over 28,000 additional standard class seats weekly for customers on our long-distance routes, whilst the complete refurbishment of our inter-regional fleet is delivering a step change in passenger experience on those routes.
“These investments are helping to provide a more comfortable and reliable service for our customers.
"We know that we have more to do to meet the expectations of our passengers, which is why we continue to work closely with the Department for Transport and Network Rail to deliver further improvements for our customers and the communities we serve."
EMR runs between Sheffield and London St Pancras, Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street.
TransPennine Express covers the routes from Sheffield to Manchester and Cleethorpes.
Northern Rail services run between Sheffield and Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Scarborough and Lincoln.