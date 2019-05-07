Have your say

Trains to and from Sheffield are disrupted this morning due to overrunning engineering works between Barnsley and Meadowhall.

Train company Northern said services between Sheffield and Barnsley and Sheffield and Huddersfield are affected.

They may be delayed or cancelled, the firm said.

Alternative road transport has been organised for passengers travelling between Barnsley and Meadowhall in both directions.

