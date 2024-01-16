It comes as a major upgrade begins on the M1 near Sheffield this week

Sheffield's motorists will have seven major road closures to think about if they go travelling this week.

Roadworks are affecting several key routes near the Steel City including the M1 motorway and the M61 heading north out of town.

Work to add new emergency areas on the M1 between junctions 30 and 31 is due to start this week. It is scheduled to last for a whole year, with one lane closed in each direction and a 50mph speed limit on the other lanes

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Work to add more emergency areas between junction 30, at Barlborough, Derbyshire, and junction 31, at Aston, Rotherham, was due to start yesterday (January 15).

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

- M1 Northbound, 8pm - 6am, until January 31, 2024; slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for parapet repair works.

- A616 Eastbound and Westbound, until March 11 2024; moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Flouch to Stocksbridge, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

- A61 Northbound and Southbound, until March 28; moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Westwood to Tankersley, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

- A616 eastbound and westbound, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18; slight delays (under 10 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Deepcar to Manchester road, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

- M1 Northbound, from 8pm January 18 to 5am January 19; slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 34 to junction 35A, Lane closure for technology works.

- A631, from 6pm to 11pm on January 19; slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 at A631, possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.