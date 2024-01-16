Sheffield traffic: Seven closed routes to avoid over the next fortnight as year-long M1 upgrade starts
It comes as a major upgrade begins on the M1 near Sheffield this week
Sheffield's motorists will have seven major road closures to think about if they go travelling this week.
Roadworks are affecting several key routes near the Steel City including the M1 motorway and the M61 heading north out of town.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
It also comes as a major upgrade begins this week on the M1 near Sheffield - with work set to last for a whole year.
Work to add more emergency areas between junction 30, at Barlborough, Derbyshire, and junction 31, at Aston, Rotherham, was due to start yesterday (January 15).
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to continue this week:
- M1 Northbound, 8pm - 6am, until January 31, 2024; slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for parapet repair works.
- A616 Eastbound and Westbound, until March 11 2024; moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Flouch to Stocksbridge, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
- A61 Northbound and Southbound, until March 28; moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Westwood to Tankersley, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.
- A616 eastbound and westbound, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18; slight delays (under 10 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Deepcar to Manchester road, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.
- M1 Northbound, from 8pm January 18 to 5am January 19; slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 34 to junction 35A, Lane closure for technology works.
- A631, from 6pm to 11pm on January 19; slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 at A631, possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.
- A61, from 10pm January 22 to 5am January 23; moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 36 to junction 34, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.