Traffic heading into Sheffield could be badly affected this morning by a broken-down car on one of the city’s busiest roads.

A single car has stalled between lanes two and three of the westbound route of Derek Dooley Way, close to the junction with Savile Street.

Two of Sheffield's busiest roads are partially blocked ahead of rush hour this morning (March 28) after a car broke down on the junction of Derek Dooley Way and Savile Street. | Google Maps

The vehicle is partially blocking both roads, which are also two of the busiest in the city for rush hour traffic as they are connected to Sheffield Parkway.

As a result, delays are already building from the junction and Sheffield Parkway, and surrounding streets like Spital Hill and Furnival Road are also heavily congested.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.

