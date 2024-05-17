Sheffield traffic: Road closures to watch out for in the next two weeks in and around the Steel City
Drivers in and around Sheffield will have these National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are already in place and expected to carry on this week:
• M1 Southbound from 8pm on January 27 to 6am on May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for permanent barriers.
• A616 eastbound and westbound, from 8pm on April 29 to 6am on June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Wortley to Flouch, traffic signals for survey works.
• A631, from 7pm to 11pm on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Bryan Adams concert at Utilita Arena, Sheffield.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
