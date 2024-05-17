Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These roads in and around Sheffield could cause delays for motorists in the next two weeks.

Drivers in and around Sheffield will have these National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are three roads in and around Sheffield that could cause delays for motorists in the next two weeks (May 17), 2024).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are already in place and expected to carry on this week:

• M1 Southbound from 8pm on January 27 to 6am on May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for permanent barriers.

• A616 eastbound and westbound, from 8pm on April 29 to 6am on June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Wortley to Flouch, traffic signals for survey works.

• A631, from 7pm to 11pm on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Bryan Adams concert at Utilita Arena, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad