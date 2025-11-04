Sheffield traffic: Motorbiker seriously injured in crash which closed major road for hours
Police said they were called to the A629 Stocksbridge Bypass at 4.50pm on Monday, November 3 following reports of a crash near the junction with the A616 in Wortley.
Officers found a grey Vauxhall Corsa and red Honda motorbike had been involved in a collision.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the rider, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The driver of the Corsa remained at the scene and is helping with enquiries.
A road closure was in place for around four hours while emergency services worked at the scene and the vehicles were recovered.