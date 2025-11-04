Sheffield traffic: Motorbiker seriously injured in crash which closed major road for hours

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash which closed a major road into Sheffield for fours.

Police said they were called to the A629 Stocksbridge Bypass at 4.50pm on Monday, November 3 following reports of a crash near the junction with the A616 in Wortley.

Officers found a grey Vauxhall Corsa and red Honda motorbike had been involved in a collision.

Police said a motorbiker suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A629. Stock photo.placeholder image
Police said a motorbiker suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A629. Stock photo. | nw

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the rider, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the Corsa remained at the scene and is helping with enquiries.

A road closure was in place for around four hours while emergency services worked at the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

