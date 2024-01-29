Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large stretch of a major road near Sheffield will shut for the next four nights for repairs.

Overnight closures are due in place on the A616 Stocksbridge Bypass in South Yorkshire as a weather station is undergoing essential maintenance.

The A616 Stocksbridge Bypass near Sheffield will close between the Flouch Roundabout and the Fox Valley Roundabout for several nights in the next month for repairs.

The work will be carried out on the station near Dark Lane from tonight (January 29).

To allow this work to be carried out safely, National Highways will close the A616 to through traffic between Flouch Roundabout and Fox Valley Roundabout overnight between 8pm and 6am on:

- Monday, January 29, to Thursday, February 1, a period of four nights

- Tuesday, February 27, for one night

- Tuesday, March 19, for one night

A fully signed diversion will be in place while the work is carried out.

Drivers planning to travel in this area during these times are advised to plan their journeys and allow more time to reach their destination.