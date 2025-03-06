Sheffield traffic: M1 lane closures near Meadowhall to remain in place due to faulty bridge joint
Two lanes of the M1 motorway between junctions 34 and 35 northbound, in South Yorkshire, have been shut for safety reasons after a faulty bridge joint was discovered.
National Highways said contractors would carry out repairs on the bridge, with the work likely to take place tomorrow evening, Friday, March 7.
It said two out of the four lanes between junction 34, for Meadowhall, and junction 35, for Thorpe Hesley, would remain closed until then.
It has advised drivers to allow more time for their journeys with delays expected during rush hour today, Thursday, March 6, and tomorrow.
For more information and updates, visit: https://x.com/HighwaysYORKS
