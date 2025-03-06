Sheffield traffic: M1 lane closures near Meadowhall to remain in place due to faulty bridge joint

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:56 BST

The M1 in Sheffield and Rotherham, near Meadowhall, is set to remain partially closed until a faulty bridge is fixed.

Two lanes of the M1 motorway between junctions 34 and 35 northbound, in South Yorkshire, have been shut for safety reasons after a faulty bridge joint was discovered.

Two lanes of the M1 northbound between junctions 34, for Meadowhall, Sheffield, and 35, for Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, have been closed for safety reasons following the discovery of a faulty bridge joint. National Highways said the lane closures will remain in place until repairs are carried out, which is not expected to happen until Friday evening, March 7. Photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.ukTwo lanes of the M1 northbound between junctions 34, for Meadowhall, Sheffield, and 35, for Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, have been closed for safety reasons following the discovery of a faulty bridge joint. National Highways said the lane closures will remain in place until repairs are carried out, which is not expected to happen until Friday evening, March 7. Photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk
Two lanes of the M1 northbound between junctions 34, for Meadowhall, Sheffield, and 35, for Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, have been closed for safety reasons following the discovery of a faulty bridge joint. National Highways said the lane closures will remain in place until repairs are carried out, which is not expected to happen until Friday evening, March 7. Photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk | National Highways/trafficcameras.uk

National Highways said contractors would carry out repairs on the bridge, with the work likely to take place tomorrow evening, Friday, March 7.

It said two out of the four lanes between junction 34, for Meadowhall, and junction 35, for Thorpe Hesley, would remain closed until then.

It has advised drivers to allow more time for their journeys with delays expected during rush hour today, Thursday, March 6, and tomorrow.

For more information and updates, visit: https://x.com/HighwaysYORKS

