The Sheffield road was shut by police earlier today while a clean-up was undertaken.

The A6178 (Sheffield Road), leading towards Sheffield city centre, was closed earlier today (Thursday, December 28) after a lorry shed its load, leaving glass bottles and debris on the road.

The spillage saw the road temporarily closed and traffic was diverted while a clean-up operation was undertaken.

Sheffield Road (A6178) was shut earlier today (December 28) after debris was spilled onto the road by a lorry. (Photo @sassyjmitch)

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 10.48am earlier today to Sheffield Road roundabout in Tinsley to assist the flow of traffic following a spillage of debris from a lorry.

"The road was temporarily closed while the debris was cleared but has since reopened."