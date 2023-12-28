Sheffield traffic: Glass on A6178 road causes delays to motorists near Tinsley Roundabout, Meadowhall
The Sheffield road was shut by police earlier today while a clean-up was undertaken.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A6178 (Sheffield Road), leading towards Sheffield city centre, was closed earlier today (Thursday, December 28) after a lorry shed its load, leaving glass bottles and debris on the road.
The spillage saw the road temporarily closed and traffic was diverted while a clean-up operation was undertaken.
South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 10.48am earlier today to Sheffield Road roundabout in Tinsley to assist the flow of traffic following a spillage of debris from a lorry.
"The road was temporarily closed while the debris was cleared but has since reopened."
Tinsley Roundabout is a busy roundabout in Sheffield, with junctions leading onto and off the M1.