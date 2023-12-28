News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield traffic: Glass on A6178 road causes delays to motorists near Tinsley Roundabout, Meadowhall

The Sheffield road was shut by police earlier today while a clean-up was undertaken.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:24 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The A6178 (Sheffield Road), leading towards Sheffield city centre, was closed earlier today (Thursday, December 28) after a lorry shed its load, leaving glass bottles and debris on the road. 

The spillage saw the road temporarily closed and traffic was diverted while a clean-up operation was undertaken.

Sheffield Road (A6178) was shut earlier today (December 28) after debris was spilled onto the road by a lorry. (Photo @sassyjmitch)Sheffield Road (A6178) was shut earlier today (December 28) after debris was spilled onto the road by a lorry. (Photo @sassyjmitch)
Sheffield Road (A6178) was shut earlier today (December 28) after debris was spilled onto the road by a lorry. (Photo @sassyjmitch)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 10.48am earlier today to Sheffield Road roundabout in Tinsley to assist the flow of traffic following a spillage of debris from a lorry.

"The road was temporarily closed while the debris was cleared but has since reopened."

Tinsley Roundabout is a busy roundabout in Sheffield, with junctions leading onto and off the M1.

Related topics:TrafficSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceMotoristsTinsley