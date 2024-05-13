Sheffield traffic: Four weeks of overnight road closures begin on A616 between Flouch and Midhopestones
A major road in Sheffield will be closed overnight for four weeks as essential works take place.
National Highways is carrying out safety improvements on the A616 between Flouch Roundabout and Midhopestones, near Stocksbridge.
A combination of lane closures and full road closures will be required during the work, which will be carried out in phases.
When and where will the A616 road closure happen?
The first phase will see resurfacing take place from tonight, Monday, May 13, and continue for around four weeks. The route will be closed in both directions overnight each night from Monday to Friday, between around 8pm and 6am, with the road remaining open on Saturday and Sunday nights.
The second phase will involve slip roads and bridge joint work between the Deepcar and Wortley junctions for one week.
Finally, gullies will be repaired over around eight weeks, with overnight temporary traffic lights in place.
The closures will be used to carry out other essential maintenance activities including drain cleaning, litter picking and vegetation management.
National Highways project manager Sujad Hussain said: “These essential works aim to enhance road safety and improve driving conditions for all road users.
“However, we understand the inconvenience that may caused by the closures. We have tried to keep disruption to a minimum and are working to complete the project as soon as possible."
Signed diversions will be in place throughout the work. Times and dates may change in adverse weather conditions.
For more updates, visit the National Highways Yorkshire and North East web page or follow the @HighwaysYORKS X (Twitter) feed.
The National Highways customer contact centre is also available by calling 0300 123 5000 or emailing [email protected].
