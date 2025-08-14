Sheffield traffic: Drivers warned to expect delays after crash closes M1
Drivers are being warned to expect delays after the M1 in South Yorkshire was closed following a collision.
National Highways is reporting emergency services are in attendance at the scene, which is between Junction 37 (Barnsley) and J36 (Hoyland).
The accident has closed the southbound carriageway.
A diversion has been set up from Junction 37 via the A628 towards Penistone, the A629 and the A616 back to the M1 southbound at Junction 35A at Tankersley.
National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic management.