There is a traffic jam on the M1 just a few hours before kick off for the Steel City derby.

The road has reportedly been closed southbound between Meadowhall and the Parkway, leaving drivers stuck between the junctions.

AA Traffic shows the traffic jam starting about halfway the two junctions, backing up to the Meadowhall junction.

Traffic on the M1 ahead of Steel City derby | Motorway Cameras

Updates on Motorway Cameras show that the traffic is not moving.

Drivers say a section of the road has been closed.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further details.

UPDATE: Traffic started moving again after around 40 minutes.