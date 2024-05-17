Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One witness told The Star: “There has been a crash and it looks quite severe. There was smoke and fire when I saw it.”

Scores of pupils in Sheffield are late today following a “serious” crash near two schools.

Traffic is delayed on Prince of Wales Road near the junction with Beaumont Road North in Sheffield today (May 17, 2024) following a serious crash.

Prince of Wales Road, off Sheffield Parkway, is reportedly blocked close to the junction with Beaumont Road North, in Castlebeck, following a collision at around 7.30am today (May 17).

Severe congestion has been reported in all directions off the nearby Prince of Wales Interchange.

Nearby Pipworth Primary School and Sheffield Park Academy have both told The Star that “many” pupils are late this morning as a result.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been seriously hurt.