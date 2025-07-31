Commuters faced traffic chaos on a major road into Sheffield this morning due to a burst water main.

Yorkshire Water set up temporary lights on Brocco Bank near Hunter’s Bar roundabout after digging up the road to fix a huge leak on Wednesday evening.

Residents were left without water for hours as workers replaced an old ceramic pipe.

But the hole was left open over night and drivers were met with restrictions this morning.

On a local Facebook group, one member warned of queues building at 7.30am.

It is the second burst on the same section of Brocco Bank in two years. In September 2023 the road was closed for five days.

Yorkshire Water says it loses 17 per cent of water to leaks, with a third inside homes due to leaky loos and pipework.

It is also urging customers to “use water wisely” after reservoir stocks fell below 50 per cent due to a record dry spring.

A hosepipe ban was introduced earlier this month and is set to last into winter.