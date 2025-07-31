Sheffield traffic: Commuter chaos on major road into Sheffield due to water main burst on Brocco Bank

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 31st Jul 2025, 09:09 BST
Commuters faced traffic chaos on a major road into Sheffield this morning due to a burst water main.

Yorkshire Water set up temporary lights on Brocco Bank near Hunter’s Bar roundabout after digging up the road to fix a huge leak on Wednesday evening.

Residents were left without water for hours as workers replaced an old ceramic pipe.

Queues on Brocco Bank after Yorkshire Water installed traffic lights due to a burst.placeholder image
Queues on Brocco Bank after Yorkshire Water installed traffic lights due to a burst. | nw

But the hole was left open over night and drivers were met with restrictions this morning.

On a local Facebook group, one member warned of queues building at 7.30am.

Yorkshire Water left a hole in Brocco Bank after fixing a burst on Wednesday evening.placeholder image
Yorkshire Water left a hole in Brocco Bank after fixing a burst on Wednesday evening. | nw

It is the second burst on the same section of Brocco Bank in two years. In September 2023 the road was closed for five days.

Yorkshire Water says it loses 17 per cent of water to leaks, with a third inside homes due to leaky loos and pipework.

Brocco Bank was closed for five days in 2023 after a water main burst in the same area.placeholder image
Brocco Bank was closed for five days in 2023 after a water main burst in the same area. | nw

It is also urging customers to “use water wisely” after reservoir stocks fell below 50 per cent due to a record dry spring.

A hosepipe ban was introduced earlier this month and is set to last into winter.

