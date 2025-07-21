Sheffield traffic: Car flips on its side close to tram tracks in Sheffield with two suffering minor injuries

By Finn Smith, Alastair Ulke
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:17 BST
Traffic was diverted in Sheffield yesterday when a car flipped on its side close to a set of tram tracks.

A black Clio Dynamique was pictured on its side following an incident at around 2pm on Sunday, July 20, on Ridgeway Road, Manor Top.

A black Clio Dynamique flipped on its side close to the tram tracks on Ridgeway road in Manor Top, Sheffield, at around 2pm on July 20, 2025.placeholder image
A black Clio Dynamique flipped on its side close to the tram tracks on Ridgeway road in Manor Top, Sheffield, at around 2pm on July 20, 2025. | UGC

South Yorkshire Police says two occupants suffered minor injuries in the single vehicle collision.

A spokesperson said: “One man was reported on summons for having no insurance.”

Traffic, buses and trams were affected for around an hour while emergency services worked at the scene.

