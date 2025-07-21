Sheffield traffic: Car flips on its side close to tram tracks in Sheffield with two suffering minor injuries
Traffic was diverted in Sheffield yesterday when a car flipped on its side close to a set of tram tracks.
A black Clio Dynamique was pictured on its side following an incident at around 2pm on Sunday, July 20, on Ridgeway Road, Manor Top.
South Yorkshire Police says two occupants suffered minor injuries in the single vehicle collision.
A spokesperson said: “One man was reported on summons for having no insurance.”
Traffic, buses and trams were affected for around an hour while emergency services worked at the scene.
