Traffic was diverted in Sheffield yesterday when a car flipped on its side close to a set of tram tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A black Clio Dynamique was pictured on its side following an incident at around 2pm on Sunday, July 20, on Ridgeway Road, Manor Top.

A black Clio Dynamique flipped on its side close to the tram tracks on Ridgeway road in Manor Top, Sheffield, at around 2pm on July 20, 2025. | UGC

South Yorkshire Police says two occupants suffered minor injuries in the single vehicle collision.

A spokesperson said: “One man was reported on summons for having no insurance.”

Traffic, buses and trams were affected for around an hour while emergency services worked at the scene.