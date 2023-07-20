Only Purple Route and Tram Train services will continue as normal.

Supertram passengers in Middlewoood, Malin Bridge and Shalesmoor are being asked to plan before they travel, as two weeks of rail replacement works starts on Sunday July 23, affecting Blue and Yellow Line services

Starting one hour after Tramlines finishes on July 23, until August 6, work to replace worn rail will affect services between Shalesmoor, Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

Work will take place in four areas:

Middlewood Road between the junction with Dixon Road and Keyworth Road, from 11.30pm on Sunday July 23, to 9am on Thursday July 27

Langsett Road between Ripley Street and Forbes Road, from 12.30am on Thursday July 27, to 8am on Sunday July 30

Infirmary Road between West Don Street and Gilpin Lane, from 10pm on Saturday July 29 to 11pm on Thursday August 3

Shalesmoor from 1am on Friday August 4 to 5am on Monday August 7.

Blue Route services will run between Halfway and Shalesmoor only. Yellow Route services will run between Meadowhall Interchange and Cathedral only with the exception of early morning, evening and Sunday journeys which will extend from Cathedral to Shalesmoor.

Middlewood, Leppings Lane, Hillsborough Park, Malin Bridge, Hillsborough, Bamforth Street, Langsett/Primrose View and Infirmary Road tram stops will not be served.

Purple Route and Tram Train services will not be affected and will operate as normal. Malin Bridge and Middlewood Park & Ride sites will remain open during these works, but there is no replacement bus service to/from Malin Bridge.

While the work takes place, shuttle bus service BY1 will run between Shalesmoor and Middlewood Park & Ride. The service will operate up to every 12 minutes during the daytime, serving limited bus stops located near affected tram stops between Shalesmoor and Middlewood Park & Ride except:

From Friday July 38 to Sunday July 30, journeys towards Middlewood will not serve the bus stop near Hillsborough Park tram stop while works are carried out on the outbound track on Langsett Road between the junction with Ripley Street and Forbes Road. Services heading towards Shalesmoor are not affected

From Monday July 31 to Thursday August 3, journeys towards Middlewood will not serve the bus stop near Infirmary Road tram stop while works are carried out on Infirmary Road between West Don Street and Gilpin Lane. Services heading towards Shalesmoor are not affected

