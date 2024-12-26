Sheffield station: Almost one in 10 stops cancelled, shock new figures show
Nine per cent of 13,346 services were cancelled in the last four weeks, according to On Time Trains using National Rail data.
In the same period, nine per cent of services were more than 10 minutes late and 13 per cent were between five and nine minutes late.
The website uses cancellation frequency and punctuality to generate a performance score.
Sheffield’s score of 71 per cent places it in 2,019th place out of 2,633 stations in the country.
East Midlands Railway, which manages Sheffield station, said it was used by multiple operators.
Nationally, more than three million train stops were cancelled from January to November this year - some 3.8 per cent of the nearly 83 million scheduled, according to the BBC.
Michael Solomon Williams, from transport charity Campaign for Better Transport, said passengers in the North had "suffered for far too long", with "far more" investment made in the South.
"There's been a case of economic and social inequality which has been directly related to transport inequality over a number of years," he said.
"We need to invest more in the north than in the south to rebalance things."
Rail Delivery Group, which represents National Rail and train operators, said cancellations could be caused by weather, industrial action, trespass and track, train or signalling faults.
It said this was not acceptable and everyone was working hard to ensure train services were reliable and punctual.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Passengers are being let down by poor services, which is why we are committed to delivering the biggest overhaul of the railways in a generation."
They said bringing services back into public ownership would put passengers at the heart and allow the Government to reinvest in railways, while holding operators to account.
