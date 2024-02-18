Sheffield and South Yorkshire's busiest railway stations 2024: 28 stations with most passenger numbers ranked
Official figures have revealed how well used our railway stations are in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire.
The Government figures show the passenger numbers at train stations across the area over 2023 - so we've ranked the most busy stations in the city and nearby. We have included the stations in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham as well as Sheffield, as well as nearby Dronfield, which is just over the border in Derbyshire but serves many Sheffield commuters.
Data from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) tracks the number of commuters entering and exiting every train station in Britain, including all train stations in Sheffield and South Yorkshire
Predictably, Sheffield Midland, and Doncaster, stations are the top stations in South Yorkshire, but what about the rest of South Yorkshire? These figures reveal the rest.
Elsewhere in the UK, Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.
Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.
Here are the 20 busiest stations in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, ranked from most to least passenger numbers - included also are the most popular destinations and origin station from each train station.