Transport in South Yorkshire has taken a step back to normality, after a major service re-opened after floodwater receded.

Officials have confirmed that the Sheffield to Rotherham tram train service has now recommenced, having been suspended since major snow hit Sheffield.

And Rotherham railway station is now back in operation, having been closed due to flooding. It was the flooding which had led to the tram service being suspended.

Both Northern Rail and Supertram have confirmed that the services are back up and running.

Northern said: “Disruption caused by flooding at Rotherham Central has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

Supertram added: “Tram Train services are now back running normally as per timetable Cathedral to Parkgate.”

Trains had not been able to use Rotherham station during the flooding, and the tram trains had remained out of operation for some time after the regular tram services had resumed.