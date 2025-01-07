Sheffield snow: Major Sheffield to Manchester route re-opens after days of closure due to weather
Officials have confirmed that the A628 Woodhead Pass is open again, for the first time since it closed after being hit by snowfall on Sunday.
The road is one of Sheffield’s main links across the Pennines to Manchester, and was one of three links across the hills to have been closed over the last couple of days, along with the A57 Snake Pass, and Winnatts Pass, near Castleton.
National Highways stated this afternoon: “The A628 Woodhead Pass has reopened in both directions between the A616 (Hollingworth) and the A57 (Flouch). Thank you for your patience.”
Since Sunday, the agency had been advising motorists to take the M62 across the Pennines as an alternative.
The Snake Pass remains closed, says Derbyshire Council, as does Winnats Pass.
