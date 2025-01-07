Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield’s major road links has finally re-opened for the first time since the city was hit by a major snowfall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials have confirmed that the A628 Woodhead Pass is open again, for the first time since it closed after being hit by snowfall on Sunday.

The road is one of Sheffield’s main links across the Pennines to Manchester, and was one of three links across the hills to have been closed over the last couple of days, along with the A57 Snake Pass, and Winnatts Pass, near Castleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways stated this afternoon: “The A628 Woodhead Pass has reopened in both directions between the A616 (Hollingworth) and the A57 (Flouch). Thank you for your patience.”

Since Sunday, the agency had been advising motorists to take the M62 across the Pennines as an alternative.

The Snake Pass remains closed, says Derbyshire Council, as does Winnats Pass.