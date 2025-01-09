Sheffield snow Thursday: Bus services still affected by snow, ice and flooding

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:15 GMT
Some of Sheffield’s bus services are still seeing disruption, days after the city was hit by snow.

Diversions are still in place because of conditions on the roads following the snowfall that hit the city over the weekend.

These are the services still affected.

Service 18 and 18a: Diverted. Chesterfield Road, Scarsdale Road, Norton Lees Road Norton Lees Lane to Scarsdale both directions. Missing the Thorpe House loop.

Service 20: Ecclesfield. Via Scarsdale Road. Derbyshire Lane iced over.

Service 52A: Not serving Heavygate Avenue in both directions.

Service 75 and 75a: Diverted. Not serving Nottingham Street/ Rock Street, due to ice, and going via Pitsmoor Road.

Service 81: Avoiding the Acorn Estate due to ice.

Service 82: Missing Greystones Road and High Storrs road, diverting Ecclesall Road, Ringinglow Road Hoober Avenue and Knowle Lane in both directions.

Service 95, 95a: Not using Walkley terminus, diverted to Hillsborough Interchange.

Service 207: Diverted. Missing St Lawrence Road.

