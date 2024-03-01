Sheffield snow: Snake Pass closed between Sheffield and Glossop because of snow
One of Sheffield's main routes across the Pennines has been closed because of snow.
The A57 Snake Pass has been closed by Derbyshire County Council because of the weather this rmorning, and is one of a number of roads that the authority has shut today.
It said in a statement: "We have now closed the A57 Snake Pass, A537 Cat and Fiddle and A53 Buxton to Leek because of snow. "
"We've a snow plough on the way to the Taddington bypass on the A6 to start clearing the snow there."
The council had earlier warned of snowy conditions in that area.
Snow had been forecast last night on the highest areas of Sheffield, but the snow what was seen this morning is understood not to have stuck.