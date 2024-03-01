Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield's main routes across the Pennines has been closed because of snow.

The A57 Snake Pass has been closed by Derbyshire County Council because of the weather this rmorning, and is one of a number of roads that the authority has shut today.

It said in a statement: "We have now closed the A57 Snake Pass, A537 Cat and Fiddle and A53 Buxton to Leek because of snow. "

"We've a snow plough on the way to the Taddington bypass on the A6 to start clearing the snow there."

The council had earlier warned of snowy conditions in that area.