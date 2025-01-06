Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield has been facing major problems on its transport network today, with bus and tram services facing major disruption by the snow.

Buses

All bus services operated in the city by both the major bus companies were suspended first thing this morning, with roads affected by snow and ice, as well as some flooding.

However, some services have now started to operate again.

These are the latest updates, according to Travel South Yorkshire.

Ser 18 Hillsborough; diverted via Longley La and Herries Dr, omitting Longley Hall Rd.

Ser 18 City Centre; missing Thorpe House Road

Ser 51 Charnock; Diverted from White Lane via Carter Hall Road, and Charnock Dale Road.

Ser 51 Lodge Moor Normal

Ser 76A diverting via Newman Road

Ser 76A Lowedges Normal

Ser 97/98 Totley/Totley Brook Normal

Ser 97/98 Hillsborough; missing Longley Hall Road

Ser 207 Rotherham diverted, not serving Howarth Estate. Sheffield not serving Howarth Estate or St Lawrence Road

Ser X3 - Missing Maple Grove and Micklebring Grove due to poor conditions, normal otherwise.

Trams

Tram services have also been disrupted, and early today some parts of the network were not being served. But things have now improved.

Yellow, Blue and Purple lines are all now operating their full routes. However, a reduced service is operating and trams are not following the usual timetable.

Tram Train remains suspended due to flooding at Rotherham.

Trains

Railway services have also been affected by the weather.

Northern Rail said this morning: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Rotherham Central the line is blocked. Services running through this station will be cancelled.”

But services between New Mills Central and Sheffield, where the line was blocked earlier, have now resumed.

Roads

Sheffield Council’s Street’s Ahead team say Parkway Avenue is closed due to flooding. They have also stated they gritted overnight and continue gritting today.

In Derbyshire, the A617 from Chesterfield to the M1, frequently used by Sheffield motorists heading was earlier closed due to flooding, but has now been removed from the list of closures by Derbyshire Council.

Derbyshire County Council has also confirmed that the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester is closed.

National Highways have also closed the A628 Woodhead Pass.