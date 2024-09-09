We have put together a gallery showing the streets which saw the most complaints to Sheffield Council over potholes or highway resurfacing over the 12 months between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

You can see those roads in the gallery below, which is taken from data provided after The Star submitted a Freedom of Information request to Sheffield Council. They are listed with the worst road at the bottom of the list.

In March, Sheffield Streets Ahead contractor Amey blamed bad weather earlier this year for a backlog of repairs on some city roads.

The company has a contract with Sheffield City Council to look after all aspects of highways maintenance in the city running to 2037.

It said that it was putting in extra resources to clear the backlog.

A council report said that repairs to hazardous potholes more than 40mm in depth had shown good performance throughout the year, averaging 99.5 per cent per month up to the end of January.

A Sheffield Council spokesperson said: “Streets Ahead have a good record in dealing with hazardous potholes. Currently, 99.9 per cent of hazardous potholes are dealt with within 24 hours of being reported.

“Streets Ahead has also deployed additional staff to address the increasing backlog of repairs to lower category defects.

“According to DFT road condition statistics, the overall road condition in Sheffield continues to benchmark well against national figures, for the year ending in 2023, where maintenance should be considered on only two per cent of A roads and three per cent of B and C roads in Sheffield.

“Amey regularly carries out inspections of the highway network to identify defects, however anyone who wishes to report a pothole can do so by contacting Sheffield City Council either via the website - Report a problem with a road, pavement or cycle lane | Sheffield City Council by email - [email protected] - or by telephone 0114 273 4567.

“We welcome as much information as to where the pothole is e.g nearest house/door number or street light column or by using a what3words location. Reports can also be made via the FixMyStreet app.”

1 . Worst streets for pot hole complaints Official figures have revealed the roads which have seen the most complaints about pot holes in Sheffield over a 12 month period. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David kessen Photo Sales

2 . Lindsay Avenue Lindsay Avenue, in Parson Cross, was the subject of two complaints about its pot holes. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Kirk Edge Road There were two complaints made about pot holes on Kirk Edge Road, in Worrall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales