Sheffield road to remain closed due to damage caused by flooding
A busy Sheffield road is to remain closed this evening after being damaged by heavy flooding.
A burst water main caused severe flooding on Olive Grove Road and Charlotte Road, Heeley on Thursday evening.
The burst caused the road surface to lift.
Buses were diverted on Friday and motorists faced delays due to the incident.
Yorkshire Water technicians have now managed to control the flooding, however Charlotte Road is to remain closed tonight due to the damage.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “A burst water main on Charlotte Road occurred last night at around 7pm which caused significant surface water flooding and damage to the road.
“Our technicians managed to shut off the pipe to bring down the flooding and restore all water supplies to affected properties last night.
“The repair to the water main was completed today, however due to the amount of damage to the road it will remain fully closed for today.
“We aim to have the road re-open at some point tomorrow once re-surfacing is complete and would like to apologise for the water supply disruption this incident caused.”