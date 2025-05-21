Traffic is beginning to ease as a major route into Rotherham reopened following an early morning incident involving a HGV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Access to and from Ickles Roundabout - a vital junction into Rotherham town centre for those travelling along the M1 or past Magna - has been partially blocked this morning as police responded to a developing incident.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed to The Star that roads have reopened as officers who had been in place for more than eight hours managed to clear debris.

The force said the incident was a single vehicle collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police incident has caused early morning chaos for commuters after a HGV was involved in a collision on a major Rotherham route. | Google Maps

A South Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “At 12.50am today (Wednesday, May 21) we received reports of a single vehicle collision involving a HGV at the Ickles Roundabout near the A6178 in Rotherham.

“No injuries were reported and the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle. The road has since reopened.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.