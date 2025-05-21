Sheffield Road: Rotherham traffic jam clearing after police respond to HGV collision on busy road

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 09:23 BST
Traffic is beginning to ease as a major route into Rotherham reopened following an early morning incident involving a HGV.

Access to and from Ickles Roundabout - a vital junction into Rotherham town centre for those travelling along the M1 or past Magna - has been partially blocked this morning as police responded to a developing incident.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed to The Star that roads have reopened as officers who had been in place for more than eight hours managed to clear debris.

The force said the incident was a single vehicle collision.

A police incident has caused early morning chaos for commuters after a HGV was involved in a collision on a major Rotherham route.placeholder image
A police incident has caused early morning chaos for commuters after a HGV was involved in a collision on a major Rotherham route. | Google Maps

A South Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “At 12.50am today (Wednesday, May 21) we received reports of a single vehicle collision involving a HGV at the Ickles Roundabout near the A6178 in Rotherham.

“No injuries were reported and the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle. The road has since reopened.”

