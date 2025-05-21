Sheffield Road: Rotherham traffic jam clearing after police respond to HGV collision on busy road
Access to and from Ickles Roundabout - a vital junction into Rotherham town centre for those travelling along the M1 or past Magna - has been partially blocked this morning as police responded to a developing incident.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed to The Star that roads have reopened as officers who had been in place for more than eight hours managed to clear debris.
The force said the incident was a single vehicle collision.
A South Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “At 12.50am today (Wednesday, May 21) we received reports of a single vehicle collision involving a HGV at the Ickles Roundabout near the A6178 in Rotherham.
“No injuries were reported and the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle. The road has since reopened.”
