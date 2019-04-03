Have your say

A Sheffield road has re-opened after a five-vehicle smash in Sheffield.

The collision on Penistone Road, Grenoside, was reported at 8.50pm.

Five vehicles were involved in a collision in Sheffield this morning

South Yorkshire Police said it involved five vehicles but nobody was injured.

Penistone Road was closed earlier while police officers dealt with the smash but it has since re-opened.