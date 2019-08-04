Sheffield road hit by flash floods
Heavy rain on Sunday evening has caused flash flooding on Chesterfield Road, in Heeley.
By rahmah ghazali
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 21:11
Footage posted on social media showed several motorists were left stranded as the road was submerged by flood waters that appeared to be gushing down from the railway line.
The video, which was posted by @PatnCatsayhi on Twitter also showed a vehicle turning back while several others wading through the flood waters.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Met Office had on Friday issued a Yellow Warning for thunderstorms for Sheffield for the weekend.