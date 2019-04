A Sheffield road has been closed after a crash.

Police and ambulance crews attended East Road in Heeley at around 4.10pm on Thursday afternoon, where a car appeared to have driven into the garden of a property.

East Road is closed.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a great example of Sheffield’s generosity’ – Arts venue to throw party to say thanks for fundraiser

A man believed to be the driver of the vehicle is being taken to hospital.

Bus services are being diverted.

More to follow.