Sheffield road closed by police after reported 'car crash'

A road in Sheffield has been closed by police after a reported car crash.

By Dan Windham
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 16:46
Basegreen Ave - Google Maps

Eye-witnesses reported seeing police cars speeding up to Carson Mount at the junction of Basegreen Avenue today at around 3.30pm.

Residents have reported that there has been a car crash on the road and there is a currently a police escort there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a response.

More to follow.