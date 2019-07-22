Sheffield road closed by police after reported 'car crash'
A road in Sheffield has been closed by police after a reported car crash.
By Dan Windham
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 16:46
Eye-witnesses reported seeing police cars speeding up to Carson Mount at the junction of Basegreen Avenue today at around 3.30pm.
Residents have reported that there has been a car crash on the road and there is a currently a police escort there.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a response.
More to follow.